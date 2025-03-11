Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY26 guidance to $3.25-360 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.