Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $297,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 36,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,631,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $22.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

