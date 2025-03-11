Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 594 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after buying an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,871 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 699.5% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 904,157 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 714,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 523,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,546,000 after purchasing an additional 391,206 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $2,723,698.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,041,752.81. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,358.07. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

