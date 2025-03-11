Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 247 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

