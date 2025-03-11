Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,237 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.17% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 397,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,090,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 74,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.