Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after buying an additional 2,282,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 516,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,326,000 after purchasing an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,594 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $80,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.26.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

