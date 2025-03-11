Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

