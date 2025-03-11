Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,353 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 586.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.