Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $483,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,814,275.66. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,056 shares of company stock worth $8,094,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 3.8 %

GWRE stock opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 462.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

