Banco Santander S.A. Sells 44,800 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

