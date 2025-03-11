Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after buying an additional 401,016 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

