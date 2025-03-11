Banco Santander S.A. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after purchasing an additional 456,412 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,484,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,079,000 after buying an additional 662,179 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,983,000 after buying an additional 478,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

