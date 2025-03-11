Banco Santander S.A. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,054,509 shares of company stock valued at $290,940,989 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

Airbnb stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

