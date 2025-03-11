Banco Santander S.A. Has $287,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $333.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.88 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

