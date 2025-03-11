Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,277 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,556,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.