Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.53 and last traded at $65.83. 253,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 695,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,250. This represents a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

