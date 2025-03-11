Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.