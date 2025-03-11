Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after buying an additional 268,839 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,001,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VBK opened at $252.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.96. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

