Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,894 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VIG opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

