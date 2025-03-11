Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,418,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4,696.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 274,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 226,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.