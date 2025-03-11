Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

