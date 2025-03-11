Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 3,375,950 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 3.91% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $147,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

