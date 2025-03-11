Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1,204.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,593 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,354 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $43,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,189,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $154,408,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after purchasing an additional 452,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,828,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,448,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $413,405,000 after purchasing an additional 387,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.94. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

