ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.35. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 1,123,764 shares.
ATRenew Trading Up 5.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $820.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.08.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Joby Aviation: From Prototype to Profitability
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Marvell’s 40% Drop Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.