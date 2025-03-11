Assura (LON:AGR) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.86 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.56 ($0.60). 78,156,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 21,937,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.74 ($0.52).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.
We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
