Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

