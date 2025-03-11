Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.2 %

Sanofi stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

