Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $409,000 in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 168.3% in the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,932 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 476,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter worth $4,383,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,590 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.