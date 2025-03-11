Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,510 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W raised Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

