Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 95.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

