Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after buying an additional 3,059,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Analog Devices by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after acquiring an additional 853,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,953,000 after acquiring an additional 823,709 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $216.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.