Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 14,494 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 127.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,675,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after buying an additional 869,364 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,454,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 508,569 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,785,000.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

