Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a net margin of 82.47% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

LON AIE traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 249 ($3.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,015. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 238 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($3.99). The firm has a market cap of £413.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.28.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

