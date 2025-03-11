Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.5 million-$186.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.7 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Asana Stock Down 8.5 %

Insider Activity

ASAN stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77.

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,847,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,031,186.03. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068 over the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

