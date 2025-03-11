Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 166 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,883 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,370 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Masimo by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 194,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,337,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Masimo by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

MASI stock opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

