Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $520,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,186,223.28. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480. This represents a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,578 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.