Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.48 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

