Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,537,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,407.35. This represents a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,386 shares of company stock valued at $66,673,388 in the last quarter.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $230.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.70.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

