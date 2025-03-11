Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 294.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,369 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,157,209.52. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

