Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 27th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 33.3% increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Aris Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Energy Llc sold 3,223,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $83,202,922.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S Corp Gable sold 31,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $786,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,599,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,097,489.60. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,159,678 shares of company stock worth $106,807,774. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

