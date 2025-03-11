Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.