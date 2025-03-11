Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arcos Dorados Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE ARCO opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.09.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcos Dorados
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.