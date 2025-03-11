ArchLoot (AL) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

ArchLoot (AL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, ArchLoot has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArchLoot has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and $7.70 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArchLoot token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArchLoot alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,405.96 or 0.99653983 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,730.00 or 0.98826494 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About ArchLoot

ArchLoot’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com.

ArchLoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 646,909,082.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.12108418 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,049,243.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchLoot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArchLoot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArchLoot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.