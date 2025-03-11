Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Boosted by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,796 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.34% of Arch Capital Group worth $117,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,897 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $82,748,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 736.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 766,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,774,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

