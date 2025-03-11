Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ACGL stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $116.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

