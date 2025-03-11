Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $47.38

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

