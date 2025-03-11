Analysts Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $16.81

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

CMPO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.76 million, a PE ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

In related news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 221,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $3,320,001.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,001.86. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 659,376 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,021 over the last ninety days. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

