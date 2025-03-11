Analysts Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $90.54

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.15.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.