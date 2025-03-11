Analysts Set Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) PT at $161.33

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.35. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $122.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

