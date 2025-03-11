Amundi Has $98.31 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amundi boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,696 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.20% of PG&E worth $98,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in PG&E by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

