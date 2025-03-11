Amundi Has $91.83 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.37% of Tyler Technologies worth $91,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,816 shares of company stock worth $12,832,070. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $571.00 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.93 and its 200-day moving average is $598.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

